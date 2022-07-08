HomeNewsOpinion

After a traumatic first half, what does second half of the year hold for market?

Ajay Bagga   •

What happens after peak inflation and peak interest rates? A strong performance by the markets

(Illustration by Suneesh K.)
The year 2022 has been a very trying one for everyone except commodity owners and producers. A combination of spiralling inflation, geopolitical risk with a war in the centre of Europe, continued Covid lockdowns in China impacting global supply chains, 80 percent of the world’s central banks raising interest rates to combat inflation, de-globalisation and reshoring/onshoring gaining traction, and falling consumer as well as business confidence as growth slows, all added up to a very challenging first half this...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers