 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Adidas needs the last Yeezy shoe to drop

Andrea Felsted
Feb 10, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST

The German sportswear giant just revealed €700 million worth of bad news. New CEO Bjorn Gulden has to prove there are no more-ugly surprises

Even without the Yeezy debacle, Adidas has been losing ground to Nike Inc.

What’s the sneaker equivalent of a kitchen sinking? Clearing the old Yeezys from the back of the closet.

The strategy of getting all of the bad news out at once is one that new Adidas AG Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Gulden has adopted quickly. Adidas said late Thursday that its operating loss this year may reach as much as €700 million ($749.9 million) if it has to write off all existing Yeezy inventory.

The German sportswear giant has been stuck with the sneakers after ending its lucrative, almost-decade-long partnership with Kanye West in October, following anti-Semitic comments by the rapper, now known as Ye.

We always knew the split was going to be expensive. But Gulden, who took up his role in January, left investors in no doubt. The shares fell as much as 12 percent.