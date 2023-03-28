Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Adapting day trading in derivatives to a higher STT regime

Vijay Bhambwani   •

It’s not just trading profits but a host of factors such as bid/ask spreads, impact costs and turnaround time which could get affected temporarily by the increase in securities transaction tax rates

• The take home profits of a trader will be reduced to the extent of the increase in taxation, other things remaining constant.
Highlights The STT on options and futures has been increased by 25 percent This has several implications for traders, apart from the obvious one of higher transaction costs Here are a list of dos and don’ts for traders that can help them navigate the higher tax regime without getting hurt badly Recent amendments to Budget 2023 have raised the securities transaction tax and commodities transaction tax by 25 percent on options and futures. Selling futures will now attract Rs 1,250 per crore of...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers