Adapting day trading in derivatives to a higher STT regime

Highlights The STT on options and futures has been increased by 25 percent This has several implications for traders, apart from the obvious one of higher transaction costs Here are a list of dos and don’ts for traders that can help them navigate the higher tax regime without getting hurt badly Recent amendments to Budget 2023 have raised the securities transaction tax and commodities transaction tax by 25 percent on options and futures. Selling futures will now attract Rs 1,250 per crore of...