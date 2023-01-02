HomeNewsOpinion

A wish-list for capital market regulation in 2023

Jayant Thakur   •

Here’s a list of regulations and laws that need to be tightened/enforced/changed in 2023 


Highlights Insider trading regulations need to be enforced more stringently We need fair remuneration for independent directors We need more pragmatic rules for small independent advisers Retail investors need to be protected from unscrupulous tipsters and messaging services A better law against front-running needs to be drawn up We need to ensure the success of the Social Stock Exchanges The first of January is an appropriate occasion for making wish lists of what we would want to see happening in the New Year. Here are some...

