A weak dollar is Indian markets’ best bet to win

Stock markets are a zero sum game. One man’s loss is another man’s gain. The money merely changes hands and the process goes on ad infinitum. There is rotation in the global financial markets as well. One region’s financial markets gain if another region’s markets lose. Money is like water. It finds the path of least resistance and flows to a lower plain. Money (capital) is unemotionally focused on profits. It tends to flow out from areas where return on...