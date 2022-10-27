A self-destructive rally?

Highlights Markets are now pricing in a 50 basis point hike by the Fed in December Politicians are pushing back against rapid rate hikes Doves in several monetary policy committees want rate hikes to slow But US financial conditions have loosened and are at the same level as they were in early June That goes against the Fed’s tightening mission The market rally therefore undercuts the Fed’s objective Last Friday, an article by Nick Timiraos, a reporter with the Wall Street Journal known to be close...