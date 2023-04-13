 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A rising factory tide in US and China won’t lift all boats

Brooke Sutherland & Anjani Trivedi
Apr 13, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

Small manufacturers burdened by having to expand facilities to keep up supplies to large companies that are diversifying their production lines are at risk of being squeezed by tighter credit conditions and stubborn inflation

Small and medium-sized manufacturers in the US and China are particularly vulnerable to these growing, divergent pressures and are at risk of becoming collateral damage. (Source: Bloomberg)

A rewiring of the world’s factory supply chain is taking hold as companies contend with sharpened geopolitical fissures, a new era for industrial policy and an increased focus on resiliency. But this revamping is happening against a backdrop of uncertain economic conditions and a surge in the cost of the capital needed to fund such investment. Small and medium-sized manufacturers in the US and China are particularly vulnerable to these growing, divergent pressures and are at risk of becoming collateral damage.

The factory renaissance in North America is real: Melius Research has tabulated some $380 billion of “mega-projects” — defined as an investment greater than $1 billion — with almost 60 percent of those planned facilities already breaking ground. There’s more to come with a huge influx of US government stimulus aimed at infrastructure, clean energy and semiconductors still filtering its way down to specific projects. China, meanwhile, is pushing billions of dollars of infrastructure investment as companies seek to support a domestic recovery after the end of COVID-Zero policies while grappling with slowing overseas demand and weak balance sheets.

The supply chains need to keep up. The surge of investment in North America often gets termed “reshoring,” but that’s a bit of a misnomer. For the most part, the capacity that industrial manufacturers are adding is meant to bolster their ability to meet demand in that region and add more resiliency to their supply chains; it’s not replacing existing production in Asia. What that means in practice is that the smaller and medium-sized companies that make up the bulk of the world’s factory supply chain actually need to be more globalized and capable of supporting large manufacturers with facilities in multiple regions. In a global supply crunch, it doesn’t do much good to ship goods to Kansas from a factory in Mexico if that facility depends on components or raw materials that need to be shipped from China.

The prospect of a shrinking customer base has inspired Asia’s vast base of suppliers to invest in other countries. Air-conditioner maker Carrier Global Corp has pointed to a supplier that was willing to build an additional facility literally next door to its factory in Monterrey, Mexico, as an example of the kind of “support” its looking for from its parts network. Chinese lithium firm Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co last week announced a tie-up with South Korean battery-maker LG Energy Solution Ltd to make products in Morocco that can be used in the US and Europe. One of China’s biggest engine makers, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group Co, is pushing into Southeast Asia. South Korean manufacturers are looking to the Middle East. Chinese car-parts makers are facing growing pressure from their overseas customers to add factories in other countries, Bloomberg News reported.