A reality check for the unhappy marriage between the oil industry's two influential bodies

David Fickling
May 01, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Even a marriage heading for its 50th anniversary will sometimes be overcome with bickering. That’s what happened last week with the oil industry’s most important bodies, the International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

OPEC risks weakening the global economy and accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels if its production cuts push crude prices too high, the IEA’s Executive Director Fatih Birol said in an interview Wednesday with Bloomberg Television. OPEC’s response was swift and intemperate: The IEA “should be very careful about further undermining oil industry investments” its Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais said in a statement Thursday.

As with many long but unhappy alliances, what’s striking about this row is that the parties share a realistic fatalism about the situation they’re in. The bitterness of last week’s argument doesn’t stem so much from deep disagreements about where oil demand and the energy transition is headed, as from the vanity of small differences.

Both sides have been edging toward an acceptance that oil production will be lower at the end of the decade than it is right now. Current levels of oil investment will only be sufficient to supply about 80 million barrels a day in 2030, according to projections presented by Saudi Arabian Oil Co, OPEC’s most important stakeholder, compared to the 101.9 mb/d that the IEA projects for this year.