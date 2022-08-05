A potential Uber-Ola merger would first have to address the viability of their business 

Bloomberg recently reported that Uber's India unit and its local rival Ola are in talks for a possible union. While both companies have denied the move, prima facie there's merit in it. A merger between the two major players in the ride-hailing business, provided it clears the necessary laws, would lead to reduced competition and lower pricing pressure. Both Uber and Ola are currently facing the ire of customers in India for random surge pricing compounded by driver cancellations which...