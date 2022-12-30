HomeNewsOpinion

A global recession is coming but India's defences are in place

Subir Roy   •

Consensus points to a recession hitting the world economy in 2023, which poses a threat to India as well

The world economy is headed for a recession in 2023 and there is a need to assess the downside for India.
A consensus seems to be emerging that the world economy is headed for a recession in 2023. If that plays out then there is a need to assess the downside for India and visualise a policy package to counter it. There are two main reasons for this scenario to be emerging. One is tight money policy that central banks across the world have adopted to combat inflation. The resultant rise in interest rates will make money costlier and put businesses in a thrifty...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers