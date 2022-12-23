 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
2023 — Will opposition unity remain a mirage?

Rasheed Kidwai
Dec 23, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST

The coming year will be more of a test for Mallikarjun Kharge than Rahul Gandhi, as the Congress chief will not only have to revive the grand old party, but will also have to bring together likeminded parties against the BJP

Rahul Gandhi (right) and Mallikarjun Kharge (left). (Image: Rahul Gandhi/ Instagram)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces numerous challenges in 2023. Conducting assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir to his ambitious promise to fill over one million government vacancies. But Modi has a distinct advantage even if the delivery continues to have a proverbial glass being half full or empty. The gain largely comes from his larger-than-life personality plus the division among the opposition ranks. The year 2023 is all set to serve as a ‘semi-final’ of sorts for both Modi and the Opposition.

Next year will have a crucial bearing for both, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition — currently divided into the erstwhile Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), and significant others such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress, and the Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti.

For Modi and his political opponents ranging from Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, to AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, TMC’s Mamata Banerjee, and K Chandrashekhar Rao, 2023 qualifies as a ‘semi-final’ before the 2024 general elections. The range of polls held throughout 2022 across states and municipalities indicated ‘advantage BJP’. These varied verdicts, however, also showed that the Opposition may be down, but not out.

The poll verdict of Himachal Pradesh carried a significant message for Modi just as the Opposition had lots to learn from Gujarat assembly polls. Himachal Pradesh has nearly 96 percent of Hindu population with over 60 percent of the upper caste, but the Modi magic failed to click in the terms of seats gained.

Is the Opposition fallacious in crediting the BJP with the majority sentiments or majoritarianism? Conversely, the division among the votes pulled in by the Opposition in Gujarat makes a strong case for some kind of tacit understanding among the Opposition ranks. But given the mercurial nature and one-upmanship among Kejriwal, Gandhi, Rao, Banerjee, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, and others, any alliance or implicit understanding appears a pipedream.

The 10 assembly polls scheduled to be held in 2023 would be a litmus test for Modi as well as the Congress, particularly in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh where the grand old party and the BJP would be in a direct contest. These polls are tantalisingly poised. The ground reports in Karnataka and Rajasthan suggest a change of regime.  Can the Congress wrest Madhya Pradesh from the clutches of the BJP, or can Modi’s outreach among the tribals and backward classes ensure defeat of Bhupesh Baghel regime in Chhattisgarh?