What is securitisation?

Securitisation is a practice where lenders bundle a pool of loans, or other marketable financial instruments, as one asset, to sell it to other financial institutions. Through a securitisation pact, while a bank can gain new and inorganic opportunities to grow, the partner non-banking finance companies (NBFC) or Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) can diversify their funding and investor base. Securitisation volumes by NBFCs and housing financiers stood at nearly Rs 33,000 crore during April-June. This is almost double in comparison with Rs 17,200 crore of volumes registered during corresponding period a year ago, as per a report by domestic rating agency ICRA.

[caption id="attachment_8816791" width="1200"] Securitisation frenzy[/caption]