What is Bharat Bill Payment System?

Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) is a one-stop payment mechanism for all recurring bills across India. This system is conceptualised by the Reserve Bank of India and is driven by the National Payments Corporation of India. BBPS has multiple modes of payment and allows for repetitive payments of electricity, telecom, gas, water bills among others. It also allows for loan repayments, cable, education fees, credit card payments, municipal taxes under the platform. Payments under BBPS can be made using internet banking, UPI, credit/debit card, prepaid card, NEFT, wallets, IMPS or NEFT. BBPS is cost-effective, interoperable and easily accessible. It ensures better integration.