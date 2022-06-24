 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter withholds columnist's account on government's request

Jun 24, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST

Twitter has withheld the account of C J Werleman, a columnist who writes on Islamophobia and issues such as conflict and terrorism, at the request of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"@cjwerleman's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," read a message on the columnist's Twitter handle.

An official said the account has been withheld following a request from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for comments spreading "anti-India propaganda". Werleman said his account has been withheld in India because of demands made by the "far-right, Hindu fascist regime of Narendra Modi".

The Kalinga Rights Forum, which describes itself as a legal activism group for national interest, claimed that the Centre had acted on its complaints against Werleman's "anti-India propaganda".

TAGS: #freedom of speech #Indian government #Twitter
first published: Jun 24, 2022 05:58 pm
