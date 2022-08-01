 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsMC MinisPersonal finance

Why invest in aggressive hybrid equity funds?

Moneycontrol PF Team
Aug 01, 2022 / 04:43 PM IST

Aggressive hybrid equity funds – which invest 65 to 80 percent of the money in stocks and the rest in bonds-are known to create wealth over long term. Many investors believe in investing all their money in equities to build a large corpus. However, a small allocation to bonds, as it is done in an aggressive hybrid fund, can work in their favour. Aggressive hybrid funds make money and are less volatile over long term. Standard deviation of these schemes, a measure of volatility, stands at 17.02 for three years ended June 30, 2022, compared to 21.48 registered for flexi cap funds as a category, according to Value Research. 

 

Moneycontrol PF Team
TAGS: #aggressive hybrid funds #invest #MC Mini #MC Minis #Mutual Funds
first published: Aug 1, 2022 04:43 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.