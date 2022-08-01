Why invest in aggressive hybrid equity funds?

Aggressive hybrid equity funds – which invest 65 to 80 percent of the money in stocks and the rest in bonds-are known to create wealth over long term. Many investors believe in investing all their money in equities to build a large corpus. However, a small allocation to bonds, as it is done in an aggressive hybrid fund, can work in their favour. Aggressive hybrid funds make money and are less volatile over long term. Standard deviation of these schemes, a measure of volatility, stands at 17.02 for three years ended June 30, 2022, compared to 21.48 registered for flexi cap funds as a category, according to Value Research.

Moneycontrol PF Team