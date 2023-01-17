How to make an e-rupee transaction

The pilot for using the central bank digital currency (CBDC) or e-rupee is available for users of the participating banks. To do so, download the e-rupee mobile application of a participant bank. After downloading, register with the mobile number linked to the bank account and select that bank account from which money would be transferred to the digital wallet. Secure the e-rupee mobile application with a 4 or 6 digital PIN and later load money in the digital wallet from your bank account. And after this, just scan the QR code of other users for transacting securely.