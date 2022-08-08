How is Pelosi's Taiwan visit disrupting shipping?

Chinese military exercises around Taiwan are set to disrupt one of the world's busiest shipping zones around the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese army has conducted military exercises involving missile strikes, warplanes, and ship movements crossing the midline of the Taiwan Strait in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island last week. In the last four days, the frequency of ships moving through the Taiwan Strait has fallen from 250 ships a day to just a dozen a day. Most vessels passing through the corridor are carrying raw materials to factories in East Asia, or finished goods from the region to the rest of the world.