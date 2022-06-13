How is India's President elected?

The elections for next President of India will be held on July 18 as the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24. The President, who is the nominal head, is done indirectly through an electoral college. All elected MPs and MLAs cast their vote, and each vote is weighted to the population it represents. An MP's vote weighs around 700 while a set formula determines the weight of an MLA's vote depending on the population that vote represents, so votes of MLAs of different states carry different weightage. Contestants need to be proposed and seconded by 50 lawmakers, provided the candidates are eligible as per the Constitution.