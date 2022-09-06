Centre's salvo against Twitter in legal battle

Twitter's legal battle with the Indian government took a new turn this week with the latter alleging that the micro-blogging platform submitted 'incorrect' evidence at the Karnataka High Court. In a Statement of Objections, the Indian government has sought dismissal of Twitter’s petitions on the grounds of maintainability -- that Twitter is a foreign registered body and cannot seek to defend Article 19, Article 14 or Article 21 of the Constitution. It also stressed that platforms such as Twitter should not be allowed to determine which content may cause national security or public order issues. Twitter had approached the Karnataka HC for seeking relief from a few blocking orders issued by the government.