Why are PE/VC investors bullish at early stages?

Early-stage private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments in India’s startup ecosystem have accelerated in the first half of 2022, even as late-stage investments have slowed down significantly. As central banks across the globe are raising interest rates to tame soaring inflation, global financial markets have slumped over the last three months. Investors are thus making smaller-sized and longer-duration bets. As Rocketship VC’s Venky Harinarayan, in a recent interview with Moneycontrol, said, “early-stage players tend to be a refuge and so people start to come back to them when global markets slump hurting late-stage valuations.”

Nikhil Patwardhan