Manchester United first in wage, not league

Moneycontrol News
Sep 26, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST

That money helps achieve success in football is common knowledge – clubs that can afford to pay higher wages for quality players usually win their league and other trophies. But to shrug off the hard times is neither easy nor cheap. Take Manchester United, for example. The club continues to mint, and spend, money. The latest accounts, released on September 22, showed a net loss of £115.5 million for the 12 months ended June 2022 as wages rose to £384.2 million – the most for an English club. Meanwhile, the club finished sixth last year with 58 points – its smallest tally in over 30 years.

 

Sep 26, 2022
