Bilkis Bano case: Why were the convicted freed?

The Gujarat government released 11 men convicted in 2008 for gangrape of Bilkis Bano and for the murder of her family members including a 3-year-old daughter. The men were awarded life terms but were released under Gujarat government's 1992 policy on remission. Remission means reduction of a term. Normally, the President, Governors of states and State governments have the power to remit sentences. Those awarded with life terms may be released only after the completion of 14 years. After one of the 11 convicts approached the SC seeking remission, the court asked Gujarat government to consider the plea. The men were released under state's 1992 policy.