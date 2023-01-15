 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World's most expensive fish lunch? The bluefin tuna that became a pricey meal

Sundeep Khanna
Jan 15, 2023 / 06:29 AM IST

Plus, other animals that cost a fortune.

Weighing 212 kg, this bluefin tuna fetched $273,000 at an auction in Tokyo's Toyosu fish market in the first week of January 2023. (Photo: Bloomberg)

How much would you pay for an animal or a bird? If you are a dog or a cat or a parakeet lover, no price presumably would be too high to pay for your pet. One legendary king was even ready to give up his entire kingdom for a horse.

Admittedly, his circumstances were a little different from the buyer who coughed up a whopping $273,000 for a giant tuna at an auction in Tokyo's Toyosu fish market recently. The bluefin tuna weighed 212 kg according to a Bloomberg report, which means the discerning buyer put down $1,287 for each kilo of the fish.

Ironically the bluefin tuna is famous for its speed, its ability to dive deep into the oceans and for its ability to live up to 40 years. This one obviously didn’t. By the afternoon of the day it was auctioned on January 5, it had been consumed by eager patrons at a Sushi restaurant.

That must have been one expensive lunch. But then tuna is expensive. As are other fish. Ask any Bengali and he will narrate his tale of woe as rising prices of ilish threaten to wreck household budgets.

Fishermen, though, aren’t complaining. Indiatimes wrote about a “humungous" Telia Bhola fish weighing around 55 kilos caught near Digha in West Bengal's East Midnapore which was auctioned off at Digha Mohana Fish Auction Center for Rs 13 lakh, translating into a hefty Rs 26,000 per kg. Disappointingly, a foreign company was the likely buyer of the Telia Bhola fish which contains maws that are used to make several medicines.

India’s sea gold, though, is the ghol fish, each of which can fetch nearly Rs 75,000. Auctions at India's biggest fish market in Kasimedu have also been known to fetch minor fortunes.