 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsLuxury Lifestyle

Foursquare Mark XX 'Isonomy' rum and 5 more spirits to buy on your travels abroad

Murali K Menon
Dec 25, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

A highly subjective list of best liquors to buy when you are out and about.

Ireland is not just about triple-distilled whiskeys—it also makes some interesting single malts. One of these is the Tyrconnell, which is double distilled at the Cooley Distillery.

May the new year be full of travel and may you have the opportunity to bring back some of the best spirits that are being distilled across the world right now. And, if you find yourself in one of the countries below, here is what you should ideally be aiming for.

Four Pillars Gin, Australia

Australia makes some great single malt—Lark, Archie Rose, and Morris Rutherglen, among others—and we all know they also produce some elegant wines. But, the next time you are Down Under, look for Four Pillars Gin.

The cult distillery, founded in 2013 by Stuart Gregor, Cameron Mackenzie, and Matt Jones, is located in the Yarra Valley and produces some compelling and award-winning gins. These include the Rare Old Tom Gin, Fresh Yuzu Gin, and the Double Barelled Negroni. And, then, they have the Bloody Shiraz Gin—steeped in Shiraz grapes—which even wine snobs can’t resist.

Tyrconnell Single Malt, Ireland