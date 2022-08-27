MC Recommends | Traditional Onam meal at Chef Regi Mathew’s Kappa Chakka Kandhari and how to celebrate your birthday on Antarctica

food Onasadhya at Kappa Chakka Kandhari Chef Regi Mathew, who reintroduced us to the beauty of food from Kerala at his Chennai and Bengaluru restaurants, Kappa Chakka Kandhari, is hosting a 26-course Onasadhya banquet to celebrate Onam from September 6 to 8. The ingredients of the harvest are used to cook a traditional meal, which begins with Uppu, Cheru Pazham and Chena Chops. Move on to an elaborate selection of vegetables such as Olan, Cabbage Thoran, Avial and Koottu Kari. (Image credit: Ashok Raj)

experiences Wish to celebrate your birthday in Antarctica? Here’s how Offered by luxury travel organiser White Desert, the journey begins in Cape Town. The itinerary on Antarctica itself is tailored for the time you want to spend on the continent. White Desert can also fly you and your guests in for a day under 24 hours of Antarctic summer daylight - for a hefty sum, of course.

accessories Frederique Constant’s limited-edition watch will cost you over Rs 2 lakh The Swiss watchmaker’s Runabout Collection, an ode to the legendary wooden boats built on the shores of Lake Iseo in Italy, has two limited-edition watches. The sporty take on yacht design is inspired by runabout yachts and can be bought in 888 rose gold-plated and stainless-steel iterations. The contemporary watches have a 42 mm dial embellished with a delicate Clous de Paris guilloché pattern. (Image credit: Twitter/FrederiqueConst)

art Khotachiwadi comes alive with a weekend walk and a new gallery The 18th-century heritage enclave in Girguam, Mumbai, with Indo-colonial architecture is hosting a weekend walk and a showing of art hosted by the new gallery on the block, 47A design gallery, a collaboration between Baro Market and Chatterjee & Lal Gallery within the Crasto family house built in 1800. The gallery is right now hosting the exhibition, 'Ground, Plus: Khotachi Wadi in Design Context'.

fashion What to gift your wife: Ashdeen Lilaowala’s Parsi Gara Delhi textile designer Ashdeen Lilaowala is a passionate Gara reviver. He brings his intricate Garas to his eponymous store in Colaba, Mumbai. Ashdeen’s Garas are modern interpretations of centuries-old Oriental and Persian embroidery techniques; the crane dominates his design landscape and can be seen on the delicate saris he makes.