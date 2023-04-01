MC Recommends: World's best Scotch and the H Moser & Cie Pioneer Arctic Blue sports watch

rare whiskies Glenturret Triple Wood 2022 Earlier this week the International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC) released its list of the best scotch whiskies of 2023. The judges awarded the top prize to the Glenturret Triple Wood 2022. The Glenturret is Scotland’s oldest single malt distillery, and the Triple Wood 2022 scored a stupendous 99 points out of a possible 100. The IWSC jury described the whisky as “a summer Turkish delight of sweet raisin, marmalade, and orange blossom aromas with a rich fruitcake palate, hints of brown sugar and honey, with a creamy toffee texture on the finish.” But there’s something as delightful as its taste, and that is its price: the Highland whisky retails for about $60 a bottle.

shoes and sneakers Asteri Man Santorini Loafers Summer calls for Belgian loafers. A pair from Baudoin & Lange would be ideal, but since they cost an arm and a leg (or should that be foot?), we'll be more than happy to consider these unlined Santorini loafers from Asteri Man.

The Mumbai-based shoemaker uses goat suede to create soft, supple loafers, which are handlasted and come with a rubber sole. Asteri Man takes about a week to make a pair. Hit @asteriman on Instagram for more details. Rs 6,999

home accessories SpeedX Model X Home Bar If you are scrolling through this webpage, chances are you’re the kind who is prone to a splurge here and a splurge there. Watches, shoes, fine spirits… But what about a home bar? When was the last time you thought of acquiring a proper one? Delhi-based custom bar solutions firm SpeedX’s Model X might help you set out in that very direction. The Model X, geared towards compact homes, is equipped with a mirror display cabinet that can hold 20 bottles; an in-built 30L thermo-electric fridge and a mini cocktail station; and a wine rack that can store 8 bottles (at room temperature). If you love entertaining at home, this one should be in your crosshairs. Rs 44,095; hausofbars.com

accessories H Moser & Cie Pioneer Arctic Blue H Moser & Cie has (slightly) downsized its popular pioneer sports watch line and adorned it with an electric Arctic Blue fume dial. The result is a sensational pair of watches. The Pioneer Tourbillion Arctic Blue and the Pioneer Center Seconds Arctic Blue are both available in 40mm steel cases. True to Moser’s minimalist philosophy, the brand’s logo is set in transparent lacquer beneath the 12 o’ clock mark and the leaf-shaped hands are finished with Super-LumiNova. The watches are water resistant up to 12 ATM, and powered by the HMC 200 movement (Centre-seconds) and HMC 804 (Tourbillion). Strap options range from rubber, steel, and textile to leather straps. Pioneer Tourbillion Arctic Blue: CHF 49,900; Pioneer Center Seconds Arctic Blue: CHF 12,900