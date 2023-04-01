 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Recommends: World's best Scotch and the H Moser & Cie Pioneer Arctic Blue sports watch

Murali K Menon
Apr 01, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

This week in MC Recommends, winner of the International Wine and Spirits Competition for best Scotch whisky 2023; handlasted loafers by Mumbai-based Asteri Man; the Model X home bar for compact homes; H Moser & Cie's Pioneer Tourbillion Arctic Blue and Pioneer Center Seconds Arctic Blue in 40 mm steel cases; and Peter Frankopan's book on how the environment shaped global history.

True to Moser’s minimalist philosophy, the brand’s logo is set in transparent lacquer beneath the 12 o’ clock mark and the leaf-shaped hands are finished with Super-LumiNova.

rare whiskies

Glenturret Triple Wood 2022

Earlier this week the International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC) released its list of the best scotch whiskies of 2023. The judges awarded the top prize to the Glenturret Triple Wood 2022. The Glenturret is Scotland’s oldest single malt distillery, and the Triple Wood 2022 scored a stupendous 99 points out of a possible 100. The IWSC jury described the whisky as “a summer Turkish delight of sweet raisin, marmalade, and orange blossom aromas with a rich fruitcake palate, hints of brown sugar and honey, with a creamy toffee texture on the finish.”

But there’s something as delightful as its taste, and that is its price: the Highland whisky retails for about $60 a bottle.