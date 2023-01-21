 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Recommends: Lollapalooza India, Jaipur Literature Festival, Odisha’s .FEST & Jaisalmer Desert Festival

Satarupa Paul
Jan 21, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

The 44th edition of the Jaisalmer Annual Desert Festival is from February 3-5, 2023.

The waning winter marks the beginning of the most exciting phase in India’s cultural calendar, when countless festivals and events catering to varied interests and genres, held in all corners of the country, jostle for your time and attention. Amongst the unmissable ones this season are the Jaipur Literature Festival, Jaisalmer Desert Festival, Odisha’s .FEST and, for the first time ever, Lollapalooza India. Also, in the MC Recommends spotlight this week is a limited-edition rum made of pure cane juice and a pair of headphones that pushes the boundaries of sound performance.

EXPERIENCES

Cultural Immersions with Odisha’s .FEST and Jaisalmer Desert Festival

After debuting in 2018 with the intention of showcasing the state’s rich repertoire of culture, heritage and food, Odisha’s .FEST has made a comeback this year following a pandemic-induced hiatus. On till January 29, the festival is being hosted alongside the FIH Odisha Hockey Mens World Cup 2023, as a complementing cultural orientation to the state. A slew of celebrity appearances and performances aside, from the likes of Disha Patani, Guru Randhawa, Amit Trivedi and more, there’s also a curated lineup of culturally-immersive experiences—a food festival, classical music and dance performances, a night bazaar and flea market, and a photo exhibition delving into the urban history of Bhubaneswar, one of the first planned cities of independent India. You can also be privy to Odisha’s heritage through the Bhubaneswar Festival of Storytelling, which attempts to keep the tradition of storytelling alive with sessions on poetry, short stories, folklore and more.

In the other end of the country, Rajasthan is gearing up to host the 44th edition of the Jaisalmer Annual Desert Festival from February 3-5. The hauntingly beautiful sand dunes of the Thar Desert will serve as the venue for the three-day cultural extravaganza, offering a chance to soak in the majestic traditions and inherently rich heritage of the erstwhile royal state. Besides Kalbeliya dance and folk music performances by local artistes, the festival will also see a lineup of live shows by the likes of Salim Suleiman, Ankit Tiwari and the Raghu Dixit Project, amongst others. Activities around Astro Tourism and Border Tourism are also on the cards, while for art enthusiasts, the Handicrafts Bazaar will exhibit the exquisite crafts of the state. The ‘Dine with Jaisalmer’ initiative is particularly interesting, as it’ll host guests at the homes of local residents for a scrumptious thali meal. For a dose of adventure, expect camel rides, motor paragliding and a helicopter ride for a bird’s eye view of the magnificent Jaisalmer Fort.

