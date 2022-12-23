MC Recommends: Last-minute holiday gifting guide for Christmas and New Year 2023

food Christmas meads and tea It may be the oldest known alcoholic drink in the world, but mead is making quite a comeback this holiday season. Drawn from the traditional recipe of fermented honey infused with citrusy notes, No Label’s Original Mead offers a buzz that rarely induces a hangover. For a more Christmasy variant, Moonshine Meadery has brought back its seasonal Christmas Apple Pie mead. This small batch seasonal mead is made by ageing their flagship Apple Mead with cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. If you want to keep it strictly non-alcoholic, but make it festive at the same time, Vahdam’s Advent Calendar Gift Sets make for delightful, engaging presents. Available in a choice of loose-leaf tea or teabags, each holiday-inspired curated collection comes with 24 teas in a variety of flavours featuring delicious fruits and exotic spices—perfect accompaniments for chilly winter days, which can double up as starter beverages for barbecue nights around a fire.

Big Bang E World Cup watch: For confirmed football and Hublot fans

2023 decor trends from Sussanne Khan, who recently designed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Alibaug... An item of clothing is always a good gift idea, especially for those you care about deeply and know closely. However, instead of a run-of-the-mill garment, you might want to opt for something sustainable and surprising for the fashion-forward friend or relative, especially if they are a conscious shopper. Newly launched brand OG & Co’s athleisure line crafted from hemp, bamboo and beech wood is multifunctional, relaxed and trendy at the same time, making them ideal gifts for those who like to workout, travel or can pull off a co-ord set at a party! On the other end of the design spectrum is Ancestry’s joyously rich winter collection of Indian-inspired outfits in velvet, ikat, silk, brocade and embroidered fabrics—ideal for layering during winter and perfect for those who like to make a statement wherever they go.

experiences Cruises and classes Cruise liner Cordelia Cruises's festive sailings till December 28 come packed with holiday décor and feasts as well as special inclusions. Expect activities like treasure hunts and parades, gingerbread house and stocking making workshops and carol nights for Christmas special sailings. Those opting for the New Year’s sailings will be treated to flash mobs, carnival themed masquerade parties, fancy dress contests, balloon drop and countdown, while cruising the Arabian Sea from Mumbai to destinations such Kerala and Lakshadweep. For the more culturally curious, Pune-based Trove Experiences offers new-age lifestyle experiences, ranging from perfume-making with a sixth-generation perfumer to watch appreciation with a horologist, and more. The team has conducted over 250 experiences for 4,000-plus participants across online and offline formats in Pune, Mumbai and Delhi. For the holiday season, they are hosting a Christmas-themed mixology class, a community-style gourmet cook-along, and a day at an organic farm where you can try your hands at farm-related activities before putting your feet up for a relaxing, wholesome meal.

experiences Decor with a festive yet minimalist bent Another pretty safe and easy to choose gifting option, an item of home décor can liven up the mood of the house as well as its owner, especially when it’s thoughtfully curated for the holiday season. The Noel Collection by Studio Palasa is one such Christmas special décor line that combines simplicity and minimalistic Nordic design inspirations with functionality. Characterized by clean lines and neutral palettes, the range of planters is an embodiment of understated luxury for both modern and vernacular homes. Handcrafted by artisans, these versatile ceramic accents can go beyond the holiday season to spruce up a corner or deck up the outdoors year-round. If you want to go for something more glamorous, then Sage Living’s ensemble of artefacts, trays, vases and bowls may come to the rescue. Made of solid brass, each piece boasts impeccable craftsmanship and vintage designs of dainty flora and fauna. Be it the French Empire candleholder, timeless bird bowls, cupid shell trays, pillar bookends and others, each accent is a work of art.

accessories Accessories and jewellery for men and women An accessory is perhaps one of the easiest things to gift, yet one that you can get seriously wrong without some foresight. The safest, and most luxurious bet would be to opt for a piece of jewellery. For the power women, Aulerth’s Numisma Studs and Oblong Necklace by Shivan & Narresh make for classy gifts that can be effortlessly styled with both Indian and Western wear. Studded with Morning Star stones, these statement pieces are consciously made from recycled base metals to minimize the mining footprint, in keeping with Aulerth’s philosophy. For the gentleman aficionado, actor Suniel Shetty’s newly launched men’s jewellery brand, MetaMan offers fine and fashionable lines of chains, pendants and bracelets to choose from. For those who like to wear their style on their sleeve—or their eyes—year-old Mumbai-based eyewear brand The Tinted Story has some pretty fashionable premium sunglasses. With colours and designs that are exclusive and elegant, the tinted unisex sunglasses come in a variety of styles from cat eye to retro and punk round. With winter vacations on in full swing, this is also the best time for meaningful travel gifting. Nestasia’s passport and card holders come in bright red leather with a choice of embroidered Christmas motifs—a snowman, snowflake or stocking.

food Something sweet, something spicy Who doesn’t like to receive some sweet treats for Christmas! Delhi-based artisanal patisserie and bakery Project Sweet Dish has curated a special menu to usher in the yuletide spirit. You can make a hamper out of their plum cake—made with dry fruits soaked in rum and spices for over two years and accompanied with a rich vanilla custard, and German stollen bread with thick marzipan baked into it (pictured here). Or go for their Hot Chocolate Snuggle Kit—with 55% dark chocolate powder, mini butter croissants, dark chocolate peppermint cookies, vanilla kipferl cookies and pretzel sticks, and make a loved one with a sweet tooth a very happy gift receiver! Meaty Christmas spread Holiday season and indulgence go hand-in-hand; for a traditional Christmas spread, Meisterwurst’s special meat products, German sausages and cold cut platters do the trick. Christmas specials include smoked picnic ham, roasted stuffed whole chicken, honey glazed roasted pork belly (pictured here) and a range of spreads such as pork pate, ham and bacon, egg chicken and more.

Satarupa Paul is a Delhi-based freelance journalist and photographer, who covers travel, food, culture, wellness and sustainability. Views expressed are personal.

