MC Recommends | Glenmorangie Grand Vintage Malt 1996, and The Ordinary on Nykaa

Dialling up nostalgia with jukeboxes

A few years ago, we saw a vinyl revival. Then came the turntables. And now, vinyl-playing jukeboxes are making a comeback.

Handcrafted jukeboxes are finding their way to auctions and a few websites selling vintage or vintage-inspired accessories, home décor or vinyl

Online retailer Poshace sells Victrola Nostalgic Wood Countertop Jukebox with built-in Bluetooth silver, featuring coloured LED tubes, FM radio and Bluetooth.

British record player manufacturer Crosley has brought back the classic vinyl jukebox player, but with a modern twist. Its CR1209A full-sized Rocket Vinyl Jukebox is decked in shimmering gold and chrome with a clear glass top and player.

Anemos, a Mumbai-based retailer of all things luxury, with an online version, sells a collection of retro-style audio systems, ranging from jukeboxes to radios and gramophones that have an old-world charm but are outfitted with modern tech convenience of Bluetooth connectivity.

Rocket Vinyl Jukebox

Cruising down Meghalaya’s Umngot river

Variously known as Umngot, Dawki or Wah Umngot, the emerald green river flows between the Jaintia and Khasi Hills of Meghalaya - it made it to the world’s cleanest rivers list last year.

Cruising down the crystal-clear waters, between the two-hill range connected by a British-era single-span bridge, is the new travel experience that Meghalaya is promoting.

The thrill lies in the experience of the river's mirror-like surface - a boat cruising on these waters looks like it is floating in the air. Umngot River Tourism & Development Society offers river cruises in this mountain-fed water body for leisure and adventure travellers.

Not so ‘Ordinary’

Canadian skincare brand The Ordinary, which prides itself on science-backed skincare formulations, has forayed into the Indian market and is now available on Nykaa.

The cult brand has been looking to enter the buzzing beauty market in India since 2017, backed by confidence in its large legion of Instagram followers from the country.

The niche skincare brand brings to India its range of skin formulations and serums such as Niacinamide and Hyaluronic Acid, besides Vitamin C-based products, AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution.

The brand scores in both the innovation of its product line and minimal packaging, with the focus more on the science behind the brand rather than the glamour.

A Glenmorangie matured for 23 years

Aged for over 23 years in custom-designed casks made with wood from from the northern slopes of Missouri’s Ozark Mountains, Glenmorangie’s Grand Vintage Malt 1996 gets its creaminess from the wood. You can also detect fruity, floral influences. The aroma is of a bouquet of roses, carnations, and jasmine, with a hint of coriander. The first notes are followed by Mandarin orange. On the palette, it is citrusy with a burst of oranges and lemons.

Qayyum Gah is the new luxury retreat in Srinagar

On the secluded high ridge above Dal Lake, with the rugged Zabarwan Hills in the background, Qayaam Gah Retreat in Srinagar is the kind of resort you go to if you are looking to get away from it all, including the touristy bits of the Valley.

Part of the chic openings—from hotels to houseboats and cafes — the Valley has seen in the recent past, four free-standing villas and three suites pay homage to native vernacular style and are outfitted with traditional Kashmiri carpets, woodcarving, and Bukhari wood-burning stoves.

Wide verandas open to uninterrupted views of Dal Lake and the shikaras that float down its lotus-covered waters. The intimate hotel is set in the heart of three lush acres that mimic a paradise garden centred around a cascading fountain. The ingredients for the food, cooked by local chefs, are sourced from organic farms within the Valley itself.

Qayyum Gah

The original Béchamel sauce

White sauce has been part of many European culinary cultures, often coating many a bland dish, giving boiled meat or vegetables a new lease of life in Italian cuisine, or added to the base for soufflés. The French term for this thick white sauce is béchamel, which is made by adding hot milk to butter and flour. The process is long, but now you can do away with it altogether. Acasa (at home) DIY Kits from Little Italy Group has Béchamel in a convenient DIY box, which comes with two more pasta sauces - basil and arrabbiata - and pasta. Acasa’s Béchamel is creamy, and perfect for a monsoon day with some pasta.