 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsLuxury Lifestyle

MC Recommends: Christmas markets across India, Gulabi chai in Kashmir and a tribute to Astad Deboo in Mumbai

Deepali Nandwani
Dec 17, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

In the spotlight this week: The legacies of Chemould Art Gallery and Astad Deboo, Kashmir’s Noon Tea and its hottest new teahouse, Mont Blanc’s new collection inspired by Japanese Manga, and an introduction to the art of watchmaking and modern perfumeries.

Astad Deboo and his troupe of Manipuri drummers presenting a dance performance at Old fort Delhi on October 6, 2009. (Photo: Ramesh Lalwani via Wikimedia Commons)

experiences

Indian Christmas markets make a comeback

After a break of three years, Christmas markets in India are back - and how. There is one in every city, but here are our picks: Mumbai’s Baro Market hosts a kick-ass Christmas Bazaar at Vintage Garden in Bandra. The setting is magical: an old bungalow that has survived a construction juggernaut. The collection is artisanal and handmade, as are all of Baros' products. In Goa, Westin Goa hosts an artisanal pre-Christmas market with homegrown Indian brands, from jewellery and clothes to food.

Goa is also host to many-a-Christmas market such as Makies Night Market that sells dazzling Christmas décor. Park Street, Kolkata, celebrates a three-day Christmas carnival with pop-up stores selling Christmas décor, sweets, and food, particularly Anglo-Indian delicacies.

Bengaluru’s Sunday Soul Sante, to be hosted on December 18, is a pretty blend of design, art, craft, and entertainment. Shillong’s Police Bazaar’s Christmas Market boasts Santa Claus, traditional handicrafts stalls, jewellery, and Christmas sweets. Fort Kochi’s Cochin Carnival, which is the longest Christmas market at 10 days, has festive lights, graffiti art, parades, and shops that hawk décor, sweets, traditional Christmas delicacies such as Achappams or rose cookies, and trees. Merry Christmas, we say!