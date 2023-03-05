MC Recommends: Phoolon ki Holi, a trip to Padua in Italy and Diamonds for Breakfast

…

Book

Cool stories from Bombay’s hottest kitchen

For the past year or more, I have seen and heard Gauri Devidayal, the co-founder of The Table speak about the restaurant that rewired how Mumbai dined with its experiential dining push, from various forums. Her conversations haven’t just been about the success of The Table, but also about what has gone into creating it. Now, she and her co-founder and husband, Jay Yousuf, put all those stories (and more!) and knowledge in her book, Diamonds for Breakfast. Co-authored by journalist Vishwas Kulkarni, the two have put all the secrets out there: Overcoming failed relationships, surviving a global pandemic, literally dousing a fire in the kitchen, and keeping their cool when an air conditioner came crashing down on a guest!

Diamonds for Breakfast, goes beyond the business, to introduce us to, as they say, “Bollywood producers, socialites and politicians, gangsters and priests, freaks and geeks.”

Possessions

Birdy. by Erik Lorincz

Vault Fine Spirits’ Keshav Prakash has brought down Birdy. by Erik Lorincz to India. Launched at the just concluded Home Bar Festival, and to be sold on Tata Cliq, these Japanese handcrafted bar accessories are said to be works of art.

The head Bartender of the acclaimed American Bar at The Savoy, London, had been searching for unique shakers on his travels across the globe. On one fated night in a small Osaka bar, a city he was visiting, a man searching for the ideal cocktail shaker had a drink with a man trying to make the world’s best shaker.

Two years of design, testing, and countless cocktails led to the setting up of Birdy by Erik Lorincz, which makes all kinds of bar accessories. But the shakers are the real icons: Each is micro-polished by hand to achieve an optimised surface smoothness that helps ice move more efficiently, thus helping you make better cocktails.

Summer

A private family vacay at Dogri

For a very private summer vacation with just your family, head to Dogri (translate to mean ‘second home’), Meena Bagh homes’ new two-room luxury cottage in the hills of Shimla. The cottage is built using ancient architectural principles from Himachal Pradesh, which means a lot of the woodwork has no joinery. The seasoned wood has been sourced from a British building, which once housed a popular girl's college but was now in ruins.

Expect to enjoy unending views of the mountains and walks in the forested areas around. On the grounds of Doghri is an observatory with India's largest privately owned telescope. If the owner Sanjay Austa is around, speak to him about the fast-disappearing culture of the mountains, his permaculture experiments, or even his retinue of animals, which include cats, dogs, sheep, and ducks.

experiences Holi in Lord Krishna’s land Flowers, tonnes of them, mark Holi celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan. Phoolan ki Holi, or holi played with flowers, is said to date back to Lord Krishna’s time, or so the myth goes. Ramanreti Ashram in Mahavan in Mathura, which locals consider to be the playground of Krishna, will host the festival over three days. The festivities begin at Vishram Ghat and end at the Dwarkadeesh Temple. Tonnes of gulal, other organic colours derived from flowers, and actual flowers are used. In Vrindavan, Phoolon ki Holi is centred around the Banke Bihari Temple. The day ends with a splashing of gulal. Head out if the thought of playing holi the traditional way, without the use of toxic chemical colours, excites you.