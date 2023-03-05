 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Recommends: Phoolon ki Holi, a trip to Padua in Italy and Diamonds for Breakfast

Deepali Nandwani
Mar 05, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

Immersive experiences are the best way to see the world. From Holi in Lord Krishna’s land to a summer getaway in the hills, and the frescoed buildings of Padua in Italy, this week we bring you the best of travel experiences from across the world. Worth possessing are Gauri Devidayal’s book on the making of The Table and Birdy. by Erik Lorincz bar accessories with fine Japanese craftsmanship.

Phoolon ki Holi, or holi played with flowers, is said to date back to Lord Krishna’s time, or so the myth goes.

 

Book

Cool stories from Bombay’s hottest kitchen