Luxury Fortunes Jump $93 Billion on Demand Boom for Hermes, Dior

Apr 22, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST

A clutch of French companies dominate the global market for luxury and beauty goods, making their founders and heirs even wealthier than before.

(Bloomberg) -- A global shopping splurge on luxury goods and beauty products is making some of the world’s richest people even richer.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, 69, the wealthiest woman on the planet, is the latest French billionaire to benefit from the spending spree. L’Oreal, the makeup and skincare empire founded by her grandfather, reported strong first-quarter revenue growth that sent the shares to a record high on Friday. Her fortune has risen to $93.3 billion, a $21.8 billion jump since the start of the year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Her gains follow those of Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest person who built LVMH into a 75-brand fashion juggernaut including couture house Christian Dior, jeweler Tiffany & Co. and Moet & Chandon Champagne. Arnault’s wealth has risen $48.6 billion to $210.7 billion in 2023 as the company he controls sold more pricey handbags, cosmetics and fine wines, fueling stellar returns.

A lesser known but equally significant jump in wealth in recent months is that of the French family behind Hermes International, another leading purveyor of extravagance whose silk scarves and leather goods rival those of LVMH. The sixth-generation clan is worth an estimated $157 billion, up from $95 billion in October, as shares touched a record high on Friday.