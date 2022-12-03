 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Big Bang E World Cup watch: For confirmed football and Hublot fans

Murali K Menon
Dec 03, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

The outer edge of the Big Bang E’s dial has a scale that is divided into five sections. These represent the first and second halves, additional time allowed in each half, and half time.

If the ball hits the back of the net, Hublot's Big Bang E watch displays a match event animation with appropriate details such as the goal scorer’s name, with a football symbol marking the appropriate minute on the scale.

You may or may not think much of Hublot, but there’s no denying the success of the watch company founded by entrepreneur Carlo Crocco in 1980 and its stratospheric rise under marketing genius Jean Claude Biver in first decade of this century. Biver, who resurrected Blancpain and steadied Omega’s course before taking up the top job at the company, released the Big Bang chronograph that would make Hublot a thing. He also associated it with football, something no other luxury watch brand had done before.

Hublot’s current brand ambassadors include Brazilian legend Pele, Kylian Mbappe, the face of French football, and Jose Mourinho, the Portuguese soccer manager, and it has tie-ups with several clubs such as Juventus, Chelsea, AFC Ajax, and Benfica.

Keeping time

In 2008, Hublot was the ‘Official Timekeeper’ of the UEFA EURO Championship; two years later, it became the first ‘Official Watch’ and 'Official Timekeeper’ for FIFA and the World Cup. The association with football and especially the World Cup has continued unbroken since then. The brand is the Official Timekeeper of the ongoing World Cup Qatar 2022 and just in time for the football’s biggest extravaganza, it has launched the Big Bang E, a watch for confirmed football and Hublot fans.

Timing is everything