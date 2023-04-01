 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Book review | Bangladeshi novelist Shahidul Zahir's ‘I See the Face’ is endlessly riveting

Karthik Keramalu
Apr 01, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST

Even though there are killings and the Bangladesh Liberation War at the heart of I See the Face, it’s the psychological framework of men that Bangladeshi novelist Shahidul Zahir seems to be most interested in

The stream of consciousness technique the author uses the trauma of a country that is at war

I had never heard of the Bangladeshi novelist Shahidul Zahir until last year, so when I thought of reviewing his novel, I See the Face, which has been freshly translated into English by V. Ramaswamy, I dived into Life And Political Reality first to get a sense of Zahir’s literary world. I picked up the novella the way one would walk into a cave, with apprehension and curiosity, and put it down after two-and-a-half hours with the feeling of having achieved something in life.

Why did it take me so long to learn about Zahir? I’m ashamed to admit that I haven’t been doing my job of keeping an eye on innovative authors well. Life And Political Reality (translated by Ramaswamy and Shahroza Nahrin) is violent; still, it is narrated in a tone that matches a vivid dream because all you get is a single paragraph that tirelessly runs for about 80 pages. On the surface level, it’s quite breathtaking. And if you go a little deeper, you’ll find out that the technique it follows (that is: stream of consciousness) isn’t merely a façade; it is, in fact, used to capture the trauma of a country that is at war.

I See The Face, by Shahidul Zahir (author), V. Ramaswamy (translator); Harper Perennial India; PP 256; Rs359

Okay, I’ll get back to I See the Face since that’s what this review is mainly about. But I won’t be able to stop myself from bringing up other works and monkeys. Oh, yes, monkeys are some of the most important supporting characters in this novel, as they are the protagonist Chan Miya’s best friends. They show up at his house once when he’s still a baby and keep coming back in order to play with him. Perhaps, it isn’t wrong to say that they even have a hand in raising him.