Yoga guru Ramdev apologises for 'Women look good even if they don’t wear anything' remark

News18
Nov 28, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST

Addressing the event, a Yoga training program, in Maharashtra’s Thane on Friday, Yoga guru Ramdev was heard saying, “Women look good in saris, they look great in salwar suits, and in my view, they look good even if they don’t wear anything like me."

Days after courting controversy for a remark that was slammed for being ‘sexist’, Yoga guru Ramdev issued an apology over the same. The apology comes after Maharashtra Women’s Commission had send him a notice over his remarks that he made at an event where state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta was also present.

On the occasion, Ramdev also urged the people to remain happy and smiling, similar to Amruta to live a long life.

He interacted with women who had brought their yoga attires and saris for the conclave and attended a training camp conducted by Ramdev. Since the meeting started soon after the training camp, many women did not get time to change and attended it in their Yoga suits.

Observing this, Ramdev said that there was no problem if they had no time to switch to saris and they could do it after going home, and then made his remark — termed as “sexist" in some quarters.

Thane’s Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with other prominent personalities were also present on the occasion.