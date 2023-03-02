 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Within 6 years, India's exports to Australia will be tariff, quota free, says Tony Abbott

Pallavi Singhal
Mar 02, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST

India’s imports from Australia amount to $17 billion, while its exports to Australia are worth around $10.5 billion, ministry of commerce and industry has said

Former PM of Australia, Tony Abbott in India on March 2

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) was one of the best deals for India and within six years, Indian exports to his country would be tariff and quota-free, former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott said in New Delhi on March 2.

“It's the best trade deal that India has done with any major economy. About 90 percent of Australia's exports to India are to be tariff and quota-free. Within six years, 100 percent of India's exports to Australia will be tariff and quota-free,” Abbott said during an interaction organised by the India-Australia Strategic Alliance.

India’s imports from Australia amount to $17 billion, while exports are worth $10.5 billion, the ministry of commerce & industry said in a statement in January.

The agreement, which came into effect on December 29, 2022, would benefit various labour-intensive Indian sectors currently subjected to a 5 percent import duty by Australia.