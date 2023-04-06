 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

With Delhi among 10 busiest airports, dream of Indian aviation hub gets a boost

Ameya Joshi
Apr 06, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

Once Delhi airport’s expansion is complete, capacity will increase to 100 million passengers annually. Yet, peak-time challenges will remain.

The ACI data shows that traffic is still 13 percent short of 2019 levels, yet Delhi airport jumped from 17th to 9th.

New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has made it to the ninth spot in the Airports Council International’s ranking of the world’s busiest airports in 2022. This is a quantum leap from pre-pandemic times, when Delhi was ranked 17th in 2019 and 13th in 2021.

Delhi, with 59.5 million passengers, now enters a different league of airports, starting with leader Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (93.7 million passengers), followed by Dallas Fort Worth, Denver, and Chicago O’Hare Airport in the US, Dubai, Los Angeles, Istanbul, and Heathrow ahead of it and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in the 10th spot.

Groupe ADP, the operator of Paris CDG, has a stake in GMR Airports, the operator of Delhi and other airports in the country and abroad.

What this means for Delhi and India