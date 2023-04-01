 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What is a heatwave and a heat index? What are the symptoms? What to do in a heatstroke? All your questions answered by IMD

Moneycontrol News
Apr 01, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST

Most of India, barring parts of northwest and peninsular region, is expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on April 1.

A common man may get heat wave information from, All India Weather Forecast Bulletin and special heat wave guidance bulletins during 1 April to 30 June everyday.

India could experience heatwaves from March to May, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which would be 3 to 5 degrees above normal.

The summer season starts in India around March 1 and stays till May 31.

Let's look at the frequently asked questions with answers that will quench your thirst for curiosity as per IMD: