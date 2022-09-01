 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
West Bengal govt raises upper age limit for recruitment of police constables: Mamata Banerjee

PTI
Sep 01, 2022 / 06:51 AM IST

Mamata Banerjee said that decision was also taken to give relaxation to age and physical measurement in the appointment on compassionate grounds under the exempted category to the next of kin of the police personnel.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

The West Bengal government decided to raise the upper age limit for recruitment of police constables from 27 years to 30 years, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

She said that decision was also taken to give relaxation to age and physical measurement in the appointment on compassionate grounds under the exempted category to the next of kin of the police personnel.

The chief minister also announced that civic volunteers, village police, home guards and civil defence personnel will be eligible for promotion and relaxation will be given in the upper age limit up to 35 years and in physical measurement during the promotion to the post of constables.

The state also announced the introduction of uniform allowance for different categories of police personnel in West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police.

