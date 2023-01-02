 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Welcome Supreme Court judgement on demonetisation: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI
Jan 02, 2023 / 10:23 PM IST

"Welcome the Hon'ble Supreme Court's judgement today on Demonetization. A five-judge Constitution Bench (via a 4-1 majority) has upheld the Demonetization after carefully examining the issue & has dismissed several petitions challenging the decision," Sitharaman said in a series of tweets.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court judgement upholding the decision of the Modi government to demonetise high-value currency notes in November 2016.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced demonetisation of old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 banknotes and one of the key objectives of the unprecedented decision was to promote digital payments and curb black money flows.

"Welcome the Hon'ble Supreme Court's judgement today on Demonetization. A five-judge Constitution Bench (via a 4-1 majority) has upheld the Demonetization after carefully examining the issue & has dismissed several petitions challenging the decision," Sitharaman said in a series of tweets.

"There were consultations between the Centre & RBI for a period of 6 months. There is a reasonable nexus to bring such a measure & it satisfies the test of proportionality. Decision-making process cannot be faulted merely because the proposal emanated from the Centre," she said, quoting the judgement.

"SC: "Section 26(2) RBI Act cannot be struck down as unconstitutional on the ground of excessive delegation. There has to be great restraint in matters of economic policy. The court cannot supplant the wisdom of executive with its wisdom"," she said.

In another tweet, she said the apex court has remarked that "the central government's decision was after RBI board's approval which shows in-built safeguard against centre's powers. It cannot be said that there is excessive delegation of power under the RBI Act to the Centre which is answerable to the Parliament." Even the dissenting judge has said that "Demonetization was a well-intentioned and well-thought-of decision to target evils plaguing the nation's economy, such as black money, terror funding and counterfeit currency", the finance minister added.