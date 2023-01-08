 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Veteran journalist K Satyanarayana no more

PTI
Jan 08, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST

Veteran journalist K Satyanarayana passed away at his residence here on Sunday. He was 82.

According to sources close to him, he was suffering from age-related ailments and breathed his last at his residence in Jayanagar here.

He is survived by wife and a daughter. His last rites will take place this evening.

Satyanarayan began his journalistic career with a newspaper named 'Taynadu', and later served 'Kannada Prabha', a prominent Kannada daily for more than three decades, and went on to become its editor.

He was known for his articles and columns which threw light on contemporary political and economic issues of the state and the nation, and used to write columns for few newspapers even at the ripe age.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah have condoled the passing away of Satyanarayana.