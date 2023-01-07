 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Urinating incident: Co-flyer says Air India pilot made traumatized female wait for 2 hrs before allocating seat

PTI
Jan 07, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST

Sugata Bhattacharjee, a US-based doctor of audiology who was seated next to the accused in business class on the flight to Delhi, in a handwritten complaint to the airlines stated that the distressed passenger was made to go back to her soiled seat despite four seats in the First Class being vacant.

Pilot of the November 26 Air India flight from New York that witnessed the unsavoury event of an inebriated man urinating on a female passenger, made the traumatized flyer wait for close to two hours before allotting her a fresh seat, a co-flyer said in his complaint.

In the complaint, a copy of which was reviewed by PTI, Bhattacharjee said he was seated on 8A (window) in the first row of business class, next to the accused Shankar Misra who was in seat 8C.

Shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off on board AI 102 of November 26 (JFK New York to IGIA, New Delhi), the inebriated male passenger seated in Business Class seat walked to the elderly woman's seat (9A), unzipped his pants and urinated on her.

The lavatory was four rows behind his seat.

Bhattacharjee said he was woken up midflight when Shankar fell on him. "I initially thought he lost his balance due to a rough flight. However, as I was going to the restroom, I saw my two fellow passengers of 9A and 9C in distress," he said, adding the lady of 9A came to the gallery area, she was all wet.