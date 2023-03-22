 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK expresses interest to partner with Kerala in higher education sector

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 09:43 PM IST

The United Kingdom has evinced interest to work with the Kerala government in the higher education sector among others, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

Vijayan called on British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandru Iyer, in Thiruvananthapuram and discussed the potential in state's collaboration with the United Kingdom in the areas of healthcare, education, Fintech among others.

"Had a fruitful discussion with the British Deputy High Commissioner, @chandruiyer, regarding potential collaboration between the UK and Kerala to enhance crucial sectors like education, healthcare, and scientific research. Thank you for your valuable insights and support," Vijayan tweeted.

Detailing the efforts of his government, Vijayan said it has been focusing more on the quality of higher education in the state and there was ample scope to cooperate with Britain in that sector.