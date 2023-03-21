 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

UAPA tribunal confirms govt's ban on PFI, associates for alleged terror activities

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 07:20 PM IST

On September 27 last year, the Centre had banned the PFI for five years for allegedly having "links" with global terrorist organisations such as the ISIS and trying to spread communal hatred in the country.

More than 150 people allegedly linked with the PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states in September last year.

A tribunal under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Tuesday confirmed the central government's decision declaring the Popular Front of India (PFI) as an unlawful association and imposing a five-year ban on it.

On September 27 last year, the Centre had banned the PFI for five years for allegedly having "links" with global terrorist organisations such as the ISIS and trying to spread communal hatred in the country.

The lawyers associated with the case confirmed that Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma of the Delhi High Court, who was heading the tribunal, pronounced the verdict confirming the ban on the organisation.

The Centre had declared as "unlawful association", the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts, including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.