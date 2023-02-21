 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UAE to host first I2U2 vice-ministerial meeting

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W Fernandez will lead the US delegation at the meeting in Abu Dhabi on February 21-22, according to an official statement.

I2U2 (Image Credits: ANI)

The United Arab Emirates is set to host the first vice-ministerial meeting of the I2U2 in Abu Dhabi this week. It will be attended by senior officials from the four countries - India, Israel, the United States and the UAE.

Fernandez will represent the US at the I2U2 Business Forum, hosted by the UAE; it is the first vice-ministerial meeting since the grouping was jointly announced by President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Lapid, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it said.

"During the forum, partner countries will discuss opportunities to advance regional cooperation and investment opportunities to build partnerships that address some of the region's most pressing issues, including management of the energy crisis and food insecurity," the State Department said.