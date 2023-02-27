 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Those wearing 'hawai chappals' should travel in 'hawai jahaz', says PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

PM Modi also took a dig at the Congress, saying before 2014 Air-India was often discussed for negative reasons, and the company was recognised for scams during that party's rule.

PM Narendra Modi

"Those wearing 'hawai chappals' should travel in 'hawai jahaz' (aircraft). I'm seeing it happening", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he highlighted that India's aviation market is growing rapidly.

Speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating the Shivamogga airport, he said in the coming days India will need thousands of aircraft, and the days of Made-in-India passenger aircraft are not far.

Modi also took a dig at the Congress, saying before 2014 Air-India was often discussed for negative reasons, and the company was recognised for scams during that party's rule.

The inauguration of the airport coincided with the 80th birthday of Karnataka BJP strongman and four-time Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who hails from Shivamogga district. Modi asked people to switch on their mobile flash lights to commemorate Yediyurappa's birthday.