Theranos' former chief operating officer Ramesh Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for fraud

Dec 08, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST

Ramesh Sunny Balwani, 57, of Fremont was sentenced Wednesday in California to 12 years and 11 months in federal prison for fraud that risked patient health by misrepresenting the accuracy of Theranos blood analysis technology and that defrauded the company's investors of millions of dollars, US Attorney Stephanie Hinds said.

Theranos former chief operating officer, Indian-origin Ramesh Sunny Balwani, has been sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for fraud that prosecutors said risked patient health and defrauded the blood testing company's investors of millions of dollars.

In addition to the 155 months prison term, US District Judge Edward Davila sentenced Balwani to three years of supervision following release from prison. A hearing to determine the amount of restitution to be paid by Balwani is to be scheduled in the future. Balwani was ordered to surrender on March 15, 2023, to begin serving his prison sentence.

Balwani was employed from September 2009 through July 2016 at the Palo Alto-based blood testing company founded in 2003 by his former girlfriend Elizabeth Holmes, once touted as Silicon Valley's rising star.

Last month, District Judge Davila sentenced Holmes to 11 years and 3 months in federal prison and ordered her to surrender to begin serving her sentence on April 27, 2023. Balwani was 37 when he met then 18-year-old Holmes.

"There is an unfortunate saying in Silicon Valley - fake it till you make it," Attorney Hinds said in a video statement.