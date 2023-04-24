 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Tax sleuths raid G-Square properties across 50 locations in Tamil Nadu

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

The raids are being conducted in more than 50 places linked to G Square realtors, as per the reports.

Representative Image

Income Tax officials have started raiding more than 50 properties of private real estate developer G Square in Tamil Nadu on April 24, according to reports.

The realtor is considered very close to the DMK's first family in Tamil Nadu. According to sources cited by reports, the income tax officials are trying to locate the owners/partners of the leading real estate firm.

The searches are underway at the head office in Chennai, Coimbatore and several other places across Tamil Nadu. Besides G-Square offices, DMK legislator MK Mohan's residence was searched by the IT sleuths days after the BJP’s 'DMK files' exposé.

G Square Realtors Private Limited was established on October 12, 2012 and it is now a top-tier real estate company with headquarters in Chennai and operations across South India.