Speaker Om Birla calls for deepening India-Israel cooperation to combat terrorism

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday called for deeper cooperation between India and Israel to combat terrorism, saying a common strategy will give a new direction to the world in the fight against the scourge.

Birla also said that in the changing global dynamics, the relations between India and Israel have become more important. He made these remarks while welcoming an Israeli parliamentary delegation to India.

The delegation, led by Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset (Parliament) of Israel, is in India at the joint invitation of Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar and Speaker Birla. The delegation is visiting India between March 31 and April 4.

This is the first visit of Ohana to any country after assuming office of the Speaker, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement. Birla said that Israel and India have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations and underscored that the two countries share a robust democratic heritage and as fellow democracies both have many similarities, including respecting diverse cultures and following democratic values.