SMEs on hiring spree, outlook upbeat for 2023 recruitment as well: Report

Aparna Banerjea
Dec 26, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST

According to Apna.co report, jobs posted by SMBs clocked a 60 percent surge year-on-year, mainly due to opportunities emerging from across tier 1 and 2 cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru and also from Pune, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.

(Representative image: Shutterstock)

Ever since the pandemic has shown signs of weakening in the country, India Inc is witnessing a surge in job applications, as the employment market is gradually opening up. Year 2022 has been one of the best for job opportunities across sectors as most of the companies are ramping up hiring.

Among employment openings, jobs and professional network platform Apna.co witnessed 25 percent increase in its employer base, which was majorly led by small and medium enterprises (SMBs) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in 2022.

Jobs posted by SMBs clocked a 60 percent surge year-on-year (YoY), mainly due to opportunities emerging from across tier 1 and 2 cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, as well as from Pune, Ahmedabad and Jaipur. The report also noted that employers from these cities posted more than 2.1 million jobs in the current calendar year.

There are 6.3 crore MSMEs in the country, which are providing 11 crore jobs currently.

Overall, this year, more than 12 million professionals registered on the Apna.co platform, leading to a 67 per cent YoY user growth in 2022. The report also stated that 20 new users registered on the platform every minute, and three job applications were facilitated every second.